Darth Vader, R2-D2 and C-3PO Inspire New Makeup Collaboration From ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy and Pat McGrath Labs

The second collection is inspired by the film franchise's first trilogy.

The Star Wars X Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection.
The Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collection. Courtesy of Pat McGrath

A new Star Wars-inspired makeup collection is being released this month.

For the second time, Pat McGrath Labs and the nostalgic film and merchandise franchise are teaming up on a limited-edition makeup collection just in time for the holiday gifting season.

The Star Wars X Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection.
The complete Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collection. Courtesy of Pat McGrath X Star Wars

Set to release on Friday, the collection will offer a number of cosmetic products that draw inspiration from the franchise’s first three films: “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

Related Galleries

The Star Wars X Pat McGrath Labs makeup collection.
The Divine Droid Star Wars eyeshadow palette from the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collection Courtesy of Pat McGrath X Star Wars

“Our second collaboration with Star Wars celebrates characters representing the light side and the dark side, finding that electrifying equilibrium between two opposing forces,” Pat McGrath, founder and chief executive officer of Pat McGrath Labs, said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to create with Lucasfilm again to bring this galactically glamorous collection to life.”

The collection will offer eye shadow palettes, lip glosses, individual eye pigments, metallic lipsticks and mascaras that incorporate the movie trilogy’s fan-favorite characters, including Darth Vader, C-3PO and R2-D2.

The upcoming products include the return of the popular Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars Edition eye shadow palette, which features multidimensional astrals, rich metals and blendable textures that can be used on the face wet or dry; and the Dark Mascaras Star Wars Edition, which comes in the colors aquamarine dream, ultraviolet blue, pink mystique and extreme black.

The Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars Edition eyeshadow palette from the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collaboration
The Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars Edition eye shadow palette from the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collaboration. Courtesy of Pat McGrath X Star Wars

“I am obsessed, inspired and forever entranced by the divinity of R2-D2, the notorious noir of Darth Vader and the gilded glamour of C-3PO,” McGrath said in a press release. “Inspired by some of my favorite Star Wars characters, settings and landscapes, this collection is bound to render you starstruck.”

The Star Wars X Pat McGrath Labs collection. The Dark Mascara Star Wars Edition in the color aquamarine dream from the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collaboration
The Dark Mascara Star Wars Edition in the color aquamarine dream from the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collaboration. Courtesy of Pat McGrath X Star Wars

McGrath continues to collaborate on the release of exclusive beauty products. Last August, she collaborated with streetwear brand Supreme on a line of nail polishes. She also partnered with the Netflix series “Bridgerton” in 2021 on two cosmetic collections inspired by the regal-themed show that won her a 2022 Beauty Inc award.

The new collection will be available exclusively on Friday at Patmcgrath.com and in Sephora North America, Sephora EMEA online and Selfridges UK starting in January 2023.

Prices in the collection range from $32 to $125.

