PatBo, Alessandra Ambrosio Team Up

Just in time for festival season, PatBo has partnered with supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio on an exclusive capsule collection.

Alessandra Ambrosio in PatBOxAlessandra Ambrosio at Coachella Courtesy

Just in time for festival season, PatBo designer Patricia Bonaldi has partnered with model Alessandra Ambrosio on an exclusive capsule collection called PatBo x Alessandra Ambrosio. The 13-look collection will officially launch at PatBo.com, at the brand’s Greene Street store in Manhattan, as well as with select retailers, in June, with preorders available on the ready-to-wear brand’s website until May 2. 

Over the first weekend of Coachella, Ambrosio gave a preview of the capsule, donning looks from the collaboration (a hand-beaded white crochet jumpsuit and metallic fringed set with lace duster) throughout the weekend.

Alessandra Ambrosio in PatBo x Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella. Courtesy

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of Patricia [Bonaldi, founder] and PatBo, so this collaboration just seemed like a natural progression of our friendship — especially because we are both Brazilian. Her pieces are so special and I always feel so beautiful in them,” Ambrosio said. 

The PatBo x Alessandra Ambrosio capsule offers a range of cropped tops with matching skirt and short sets, as well as myriad fringed, printed and hand-beaded dresses and jumpsuits with PatBo’s signature cutouts and beach-minded aesthetic. The capsule is available in sizes XS to XL and is priced $295 to $995.

Alessandra Ambrosio in a look from PatBo x Alessandra Ambrosio. Courtesy
