PatBo, Alessandra Ambrosio Team Up

Just in time for festival season, PatBo designer Patricia Bonaldi has partnered with model Alessandra Ambrosio on an exclusive capsule collection called PatBo x Alessandra Ambrosio. The 13-look collection will officially launch at PatBo.com, at the brand’s Greene Street store in Manhattan, as well as with select retailers, in June, with preorders available on the ready-to-wear brand’s website until May 2.

Over the first weekend of Coachella, Ambrosio gave a preview of the capsule, donning looks from the collaboration (a hand-beaded white crochet jumpsuit and metallic fringed set with lace duster) throughout the weekend.

Alessandra Ambrosio in PatBo x Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella Courtesy

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of Patricia [Bonaldi, founder] and PatBo, so this collaboration just seemed like a natural progression of our friendship — especially because we are both Brazilian. Her pieces are so special and I always feel so beautiful in them,” Ambrosio said.

The PatBo x Alessandra Ambrosio capsule offers a range of cropped tops with matching skirt and short sets, as well as myriad fringed, printed and hand-beaded dresses and jumpsuits with PatBo’s signature cutouts and beach-minded aesthetic. The capsule is available in sizes XS to XL and is priced $295 to $995.