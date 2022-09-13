Pantone’s Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFW 

Pantone’s spring 2023 color predictions proved to make a big impression at New York Fashion Week.

Many designers looked to the color institute’s 15 color predictions for the season, ranging from heritage labels like Coach and Tommy Hilfiger to smaller brands like Puppets and Puppets and R13. Pantone released its spring 2023 color predictions last week, with the institute predicting a range of bright colors and neutrals as the season’s reigning trends.

Beetroot Purple, a bright fuchsia, proved to be one of the most popular colors used in the New York Fashion Week spring 2023 collections. The color popped up several times at LaQuan Smith’s collection in pieces like crystal-embellished dresses, cutout dresses and matching sets, as well as at Alice + Olivia with a satin blazer dress and at Kate Spade with an A-line dress.

Classic Green at Monse, Tommy Hilfiger and Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

Classic Green was also another favorite among designers. The bright color was seen at Monse with a floral-print dress shirt, Tommy Hilfiger with casual green trousers and Alejandra Alonso Rojas in a knitted dress.

Neutral colors also made an impression on designers, such as Pantone’s Vanilla Cream, which is a creamy hue. Designers that used Vanilla Cream include Christian Siriano in a tulle ballgown, Dion Lee in a cutout set and Tibi in a satin long-sleeved dress.

Vanilla Cream at Christian Siriano, Dion Lee and Tibi

For more of Pantone’s spring 2023 color trends at New York Fashion Week, click through the above gallery.