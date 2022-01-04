Patou Launches First Winter Knitwear Capsule, Social Empowerment Woven In

HEART WARMERS: French fashion label Patou is throwing its bobble hat into the winter-wear ring with the launch of its “Patou Neige” knit capsule today.

Sold exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site, the range includes a sweater, a scarf, a beanie and mittens connected together with a cord — “a few of Patou’s favorite things,” according to the rhyming ditty that rhapsodized about warm moments in snowy days.

But the most warming touch of these cold-weather items — available in teal blue, chestnut brown and ivory — is less about their 100 percent virgin wool content than the hands that made them.

The French label worked with Stitch 22, a social enterprise based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which empowers women by providing them with a livelihood thanks to traditional skills such as knitting.

Prices for the range are 190 euros for the beanie and gloves, 490 euros for the scarf made to look like a pair of sleeves looped around the neck, and 690 euros for the turtleneck sweater emblazoned with “Patou Neige” across the chest.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Patou Market Readies to Open in Paris

Patou’s Guillaume Henry Designs Uniforms for Cheval Blanc Paris Hotel

Patou to Stage Presentation During Paris Fashion Week