×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What to Watch: Retail 2022 — Still Strong but Tougher

Business

Gieves & Hawkes, Cerruti Owner Trinity Group Falls Into Liquidation

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Cancels January Men’s, Couture Shows

Patou Launches First Winter Knitwear Capsule, Social Empowerment Woven In

The French label worked with a social enterprise for this four-item hand-knitted capsule.

Patou Neige
The four-item Patou Neige knitwear capsule is available in three colorways. Courtesy of Patou

HEART WARMERS: French fashion label Patou is throwing its bobble hat into the winter-wear ring with the launch of its “Patou Neige” knit capsule today.

Sold exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site, the range includes a sweater, a scarf, a beanie and mittens connected together with a cord — “a few of Patou’s favorite things,” according to the rhyming ditty that rhapsodized about warm moments in snowy days.

But the most warming touch of these cold-weather items — available in teal blue, chestnut brown and ivory — is less about their 100 percent virgin wool content than the hands that made them.

The French label worked with Stitch 22, a social enterprise based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which empowers women by providing them with a livelihood thanks to traditional skills such as knitting.

Prices for the range are 190 euros for the beanie and gloves, 490 euros for the scarf made to look like a pair of sleeves looped around the neck, and 690 euros for the turtleneck sweater emblazoned with “Patou Neige” across the chest.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Patou Market Readies to Open in Paris

Patou’s Guillaume Henry Designs Uniforms for Cheval Blanc Paris Hotel

Patou to Stage Presentation During Paris Fashion Week

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad