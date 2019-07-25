PARIS — Guillaume Henry has opted for a presentation format to show his debut collection for Patou during Paris Fashion Week.

The brand, owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is one of eight labels joining the official presentation schedule, according to a provisional calendar released by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on Thursday.

The three additions to the runway schedule are Kimhekim, the label designed by Balenciaga alum Kiminite Kilhekim; Léa Dickely and Hung La’s Kwaidan Editions, which was a finalist for this year’s ANDAM fashion prize, and Mame Kurogouchi.

On the presentations schedule, Patou will be joined by Coperni, in its second season since Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant relaunched the label after parting ways with Courrèges in 2017; Nicolas Lecourt Mansion, winner of ANDAM’s Creative Label Prize; and Calvin Luo, who is relocating from New York.

Rounding out the list are buzzy Hungarian label Nanushka; British brand Joseph; Slovakian label Nehera and Sadaels, the brand designed by designer Juan Hernandez Daels which has previously shown as part of the federation’s Designers Apartment accelerator.