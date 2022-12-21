×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

EXCLUSIVE: Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Will Show the Day After January Couture

The brands will both showcase their fall 2023 in runway shows on Jan. 27.

Patou RTW Spring 2023
Julia Fox closing the Patou spring 2023. Courtesy of Patou

SHOW MORE: Haute couture week may end on Jan. 26 but the shows will go on, with Patou and Zadig & Voltaire holding off-calendar shows on Jan. 27 in undisclosed locations in Paris.

Starting the day will be Patou, with a 10 a.m. show, the second under the tenure of artistic director Guillaume Henry.

The brand’s chief executive officer Sophie Brocard said the date segued with a desire to create “an enjoyable event, a true ready-to-wear show the morning just after couture, a friendly moment with coffees awaiting attendees, for example.”

The morning after couture is “an alternative moment that suits well Patou, less crowded day when we can do things differently, when there is less pressure for attendees and models to run from one show to another, when the agenda isn’t packed” like the womenswear schedule of Paris Fashion Week, she continued.

Related Galleries

Patou’s debut show last July was held in the brand’s Ile de la Cité offices, with Julia Fox closing the show in a formfitting dress in a Belle Époque-inspired print.

Zadig & Voltaire, on the other hand, staked the 8:30 p.m. spot on Jan. 27.

Its return last June after five years of showing in New York marked the French label’s reinvention and a doubling down on its roots as a “French fashion house with French DNA,” according to designer Cecilia Bönström.

She told WWD at the time that Zadig & Voltaire had “really grown into an international company” and that it was important for the brand to return as they “really want to be anchored there.”

To follow up June’s scaffolding-inspired set in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs that symbolized its brand being under construction, communication and image director Jordan Henrion said the “effortless luxury” brand would “set everything on fire” for fall 2023.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Hot Summer Bags

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Announce Jan. 27 Shows After Paris Couture Week

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad