Patricia Arquette Goes Sheer With Stripes and Sequins for Gotham Awards 2022

Patricia Arquette arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing a red carpet-ready all black ensemble.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning actress wore a formfitting long-sleeve black gown with sheer and sequin striped sleeves by Fouy Chov Couture. She accessorized the look with a black rock bag by Carat23.

Patricia Arquette attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Arquette worked with stylist LouAnna Rawls to create her look for the event.

For makeup, Arquette went for an understated look, including a light pink lip, a hint of blush and a touch of mascara. She parted her hair to one side and went for a wavy style.

Arquette had a big year in her television career as she received another Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Apple TV+’s “Severance.” This year’s award ultimately went to Julia Garner for “Ozark.”

Patricia Arquette attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Getty Images for FIJI Water

Outside of her acting work, Arquette is spending her time advocating for more representation of women in film and media. Arquette has been a trailblazer herself.

In 2015, the actress starred in Marina Rinaldi’s fall campaign as the brand was shifting its focus to inclusion. In 2019, the actress received double Emmy nominations coming just four years after she won her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Boyhood.” Arquette was nominated that year for Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” and Hulu’s “The Act.”

The annual Gotham Awards honor outstanding work in independent film. The ceremony is considered an unofficial kickoff to awards season. The awards were inaugurated in 1991 to honor independent filmmakers and actors. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Flipovic, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.