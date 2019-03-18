Carrie Bradshaw’s name necklace is getting a modern refresh.

Patricia Field, the celebrated costume designer behind HBO’s “Sex and the City,” is launching an updated version of the iconic TV character’s signature necklace. Called the Carrie 2.0, the necklace retails for a base price of $320 and is available now via Field’s web site. The campaign features Caroline Vazzana, fashion blogger and author of “Making It in Manhattan.”

“I grew up watching ‘Sex and the City’ and subsequently launched my career as a writer in New York inspired by Carrie Bradshaw, so when Pat and her team asked me to be the face of the Carrie 2.0, I was so honored,” Vazzana said in a statement. “It was a true dream come true collaborating with [Field] and her team. Between the ‘SATC’ nods and splashes of color from my wardrobe, it made for the perfect modern-day Carrie Bradshaw moment.”

In a statement, Field wrote that the Carrie necklace has been a staple of her brand “for many years.” The updated version, she wrote, is “a modern-day twist” that adds hearts and curves to the bottom of the nameplate.

In the campaign, Vazzana wears designs by Jody Morlock, Lara Padilla, David Dalrymple, Madly Made and Lewis Beilharz — all of whom are featured as ArtFashion designers on Field’s web site. Vazzana is also seen holding the pink rhinestone flip phone from the “Sex and the City 2” movie, which Field provided from her personal archives.

