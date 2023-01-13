Patrick Dempsey Creates Eyewear With Porsche Design

Porsche Design is expanding its relationship with actor Patrick Dempsey from ambassador to designer.

Dempsey has been the face of the California-based company since 2021 and now he has worked with Porsche Design on a jointly designed group of sunglasses and prescription frames.

The Porsche Design Eyewear by Patrick Dempsey collection will sport their shared initials, PD, and is intended to reference Dempsey’s love for motorsports and their shared passion for precision.

The limited-edition capsule includes P’8965 sunglasses in a black-gray-blue as well as a black-gray color combination and the P’8754 prescription frame in gray-black or gold-black. The glasses, which are being made with carbon fiber, will be available in two sizes — 52-17-140 and 54-17-145 — and are limited to 1,500 pieces in each colorway.

Patrick Dempsey worked closely with the company on the design of the pieces.

“I have long been fascinated by the carbon fiber components in my Porsche 991 Carrera,” Dempsey said. “They are lightweight, robust and absolutely reliable. During a race, driver and car are exposed to enormous forces. Even in the toughest conditions, the driver must be able to rely 100 percent on his material at all times, so I didn’t want to compromise on the quality of the eyewear edition either.”

The sunglasses will retail for $495 to $525 and the prescription models will retail for $565. They will be sold at Porsche Design retail stores and select specialty retailers.

“Porsche has always held a special place in my life,” Dempsey said. “Whether as a racing driver or co-owner of a racing team, the brand exudes a special passion and performance for me that I have always felt connected to. This is precisely why I value Porsche Design as a brand for the highest quality and functionality. Now to be actively involved in the design and creation process of an eyewear edition that bears my name makes me very happy and honored. The exchange with the design experts was very exciting and inspiring.”