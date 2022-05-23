×
Patrick McDowell Designs New Garden Bar at Chelsea Flower Show

Queen Elizabeth is set to attend the preview on Monday afternoon despite her mobility issues.

At Chelsea Flower Show, Patrick McDowell
At Chelsea Flower Show, Patrick McDowell (right) pictured with studio designer James Whiting (center) at Planet Studio and ceramicist Adam Ceramic (left). Kelsie Irvine/Courtesy

Ahead of the official opening on Tuesday, the highly revered Chelsea Flower Show Monday unveiled a brand new garden bar Planet Studio designed by British fashion designer Patrick McDowell.

Inspired by New York’s legendary nightclub Studio 54, McDowell worked on the ’70s concept with Malvern Garden Buildings and plant curator James Whiting.

“I’ve always been so interested in the natural world and so it felt so natural to work together to create this incredible immersive experience,” said McDowell, who relocated to 20 Hanover Square in Mayfair earlier this year as he was picked as the first designer in residence at the Jimmy Choo Academy.

“I’m super excited to have worked with James on this iconic project, collaboration is such a great way to push creativity…Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we are showing clothing made from reclaimed materials along with seating and soft furnishings made using over 30 pairs of reclaimed denim jeans,” McDowell added.

Andrew Peck, managing director of the Malvern Garden Buildings, said he was keen to make “a big first impression for visitors” who are turning to the fair after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the week, it will be great for visitors to see that these outdoor spaces can be used for much more than simply a place for work or relaxation. I hope that Planet Studio will inspire people to think differently about how a garden building can be used to create entertainment spaces that bring a piece of city nightlife into a garden,” he said.

A design to celebrate the upcoming Platinum Jubilee of the 70 years reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II by Veevers Carter is displayed during the press day at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
A design to celebrate the upcoming Platinum Jubilee of the 70-year reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II by Veevers Carter is displayed during the press day at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. AP

The Chelsea Flower Show run by the Royal Horticultural Society has been a key event on British royal members’ social calendar since its inception in 1913. Queen Elizabeth has attended the event more than 50 times in her 70-year reign, and she is set to attend the preview on Monday afternoon despite her mobility issues.

Joanna Lumley, Judi Dench, Amanda Holden, Alexa Chung and Gemma Collins also attended the preview.

