Patrick McDowell Scores Jimmy Choo Academy Residency

LONDON — British fashion designer Patrick McDowell has become the first designer in residence at the Jimmy Choo Academy, located in 20 Hanover Square in London.

The designer’s studio has also been relocated to this location, which is above the swanky new hangout spot The Maine Mayfair, where Tommy Hilfiger held its post-Fashion Awards party in November.

Founded by the shoe designer in 2021, the Jimmy Choo Academy aims to support entrepreneurs and to nurture their fashion and technology business start-ups by offering specialized facilities and business support. It also encourages collaboration and cooperation in an affordable shared space.

Patrick McDowell outside 20 Hanover Square, where his new studio is located. Courtesy

“As a young sustainable designer in London being the first member of the incubation program will benefit my business massively. It’s really incredible that while supporting the academy’s students as sustainability ambassadors, my brand will also receive support through the Incubation program,” McDowell said, upon receiving the one year support.

Stephen Smith, chief executive officer at the academy, added that “We’ve been so happy with the work that Patrick has done with our students as our sustainability ambassador. It seemed natural that he would then go on to benefit from Incubation.”

A Central Saint Martins graduate, the designer unveiled his label in 2018 at London Fashion Week. Known for his bold creations made with reclaimed fabrics and ethically produced deadstock materials, McDowell was appointed as the global ambassador of the Graduate Fashion Week in 2021, and sustainability design director at Pinko in early 2021.