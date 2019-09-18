Patrick Starrr and Kandee Johnson are reprising their roles as co-hosts.

The beauty influencers, along with talk show host Jeannie Mai, will host the second annual American Influencer Awards. The show, which awards the beauty community’s greatest contributors on social media, will take place on Nov. 18 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. It is meant to be a “fun night of awards, glam, expression and celebration, complete with live performances, surprise appearances and more,” according to Chris Crellin, chief executive officer and founder of the American Influencer Association.

In a statement, Starrr said the awards can also be called “the Acceptance Influencer Awards.”

“For a long time, digital creators weren’t as respected as today,” he said. “It’s finally happening — respect for influencers, their craft and entrepreneurship.”

Patrick Starrr: Influencer and Influencer Manager

“There is nothing else like it,” said Johnson, in a statement, of the awards show. “To see the online community of people who strive daily to create content and work at their craft, and have been doing so for years, for them to receive the recognition and honor of an award show just for them is awesome.”

Nominees for the American Influencer Awards are selected, in part, via public submissions and an advisory board comprised of members of the beauty industry, including stylists, top influencers and managers. Nominees are also chosen based on their creative content, engagement, growth and the ability to “positively influence.” Winners are chosen through a public online voting system on the American Influencer Awards’ web site, as well as votes from the advisory board. Winners will be revealed during the show.

