×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Business

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Business

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big Italian Groups

Prada Group’s co-chief executive officer discussed the role of acquisitions and aggregations in shaping the future of the luxury industry.

Patrizio Bertelli
Patrizio Bertelli Brigitte Lacombe

MILAN — Aggregation rather than dominance.

This might be one of the keys to the future of the Italian luxury industry and the solution to its lack of big conglomerates, which sets it apart from competition in France, according to Patrizio Bertelli, Prada Group’s co-chief executive officer, who was one of the speakers at the three-day Milano Fashion Global Summit 2021 that ended on Thursday.

“I believe that Italian [big] groups were not created due to a very individualistic attitude by everyone: we are a population of individualists, and this individualism didn’t allow aggregation,” said Bertelli in a video filmed at the company’s industrial complex in Valvigna, Tuscany.

“The basic problem is that anyone who wants to establish an Italian [pole] should see it under a plan of aggregation and not of dominance. Often what disturbs people is that whoever creates an Italian group, that’s the boss.…It is necessary to get out of the canon of property as an absolute value,” he added.

Related Galleries

On its end, Prada Group has made different acquisitions throughout the years, some of which Bertelli addressed in his speech.

“The problem of Italian [big] groups is quite emblematic. We gave it a try and maybe we got the terms wrong probably with Jil Sander and Helmut Lang because I think that the essential mistake [was] to have left the management to them when we should have had it instead. This is what shouldn’t be done in acquisitions, especially with regard to certain aspects, financial ones and also of distribution,” he said.

In general, Bertelli foresees that acquisitions will increasingly define the industry’s landscape in the future. “The big ones will become bigger while the small players will increasingly have problems in finding an identity and will surely have to rely on big groups. It’s not a law of the market due to big players wanting to become even bigger, but it’s the only way small companies have to preserve themselves because the tools and investments [required] to maintain themselves and get known internationally are too expensive to be handled singularly,” noted Bertelli.

During his speech, the executive also retraced key moments of the company’s history and evolution, acknowledging the role played by his wife Miuccia Prada, who on Oct. 27 was recognized with WWD’s John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement.

“The starting point was Miuccia [Prada] of course, and then we did all this journey together. So in terms of merit, I would say it’s 60 percent Miuccia’s and 40 percent mine,” said Bertelli.

Since joining the company in 2017, the couple’s eldest son Lorenzo has been increasingly active — rising to become head of marketing and corporate social responsibility — suggesting he is getting ready to possibly lead the group one day.

“I see him very engaged: he’s the most critic at work, he wants more and more.…I used to think I was demanding, but it seems to me he is much more demanding that I am, so the premises are very positive,” said the senior Bertelli. “He’s working to learn a lot, we’ll see if in some years’ time he will want and personally like this role.”

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Patrizio Bertelli Addresses Lack of Big

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad