Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Paul&Shark Takes Over Beach Club in Italy

The menswear brand is linking with Tigu Beach in the Liguria region for a summer takeover.

The Tigu Beach in Riva Trigoso, Italy customized by Paul & Shark.
The Tigu Beach in Riva Trigoso, Italy, customized by Paul & Shark. Courtesy of Paul & Shark

SHARK BEACH: The seaside resort craze begins.

Menswear specialist Paul&Shark, whose DNA is rooted in its love of the sea and sustainability, is taking over Tigu Beach for the upcoming summer season, offering a multifaceted experience of leisure and cultural opportunities.

Located on the shores of eastern Liguria, in Riva Trigoso, a stone’s throw from Sestri Levante facing the biodiversity-rich Tigullio Gulf, the beach club has been revamped to echo the fashion brand’s aesthetic.

Paul&Shark’s signature orange color decks the wainscoting details juxtaposed with wallpapers bearing vintage-nodding prints of natural landscapes. Inspired by Parisian interiors from the ‘40s, furniture has forest green details matching the green tea-colored flooring, chairs and tables reference bistro decor while sage green cabanas framing the beach look like a cruise boat’s corridor.

The Tigu Beach in Riva Trigoso, Italy customized by Paul & Shark.
The Tigu Beach in Riva Trigoso, Italy customized by Paul & Shark. Courtesy of Paul & Shark

The solarium area, with 54 regular and 10 large-size beds, sunbeds and umbrellas bearing orange, green, white and beige stripes, is flanked by two restaurants offering Italian and Japanese menus.

In keeping with its green commitment, Paul&Shark is organizing outdoor experiences throughout the summer, led by the OutBe start-up focused on spreading knowledge on and fostering the safeguard of natural and marine environments. Kayak clean-up expeditions at sea, coasteering, or coastal trekking, sessions and electric boat tours will animate the season, offering tourists a chance to discover the area.

The beach takeover was developed by the brand’s creative team in tandem with Edoardo Santanna, the beach club owner and Mattia Ferrari, an art director and cofounder of women’s fashion label Julfer.

The Tigu Beach in Riva Trigoso, Italy customized by Paul & Shark.
The restaurant at the Tigu Beach in Riva Trigoso, Italy, customized by Paul & Shark. Courtesy of Paul & Shark

The initiative falls within Paul&Shark’s journey toward rebranding, as reported. The company wants to evolve its DNA, softening its sailing message and embracing a more urban and casual aesthetic catering to a wider customer base. Earlier this year, Paul&Shark unveiled its spring 2023 campaign starring Mark Vanderloo and his son Mark Vanderloo Jr. shot by Giampaolo Sgura.

