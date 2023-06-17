Paul&Shark Unveils Riviera Resortwear Collection With Milan Event

BEACH-READY: As part of its rebranding efforts, Paul&Shark, the brand rooted in its love of the sea, has unveiled a resortwear capsule collection as part of its spring lineup.

After unveiling its main collection at Pitti Uomo earlier this week, the brand threw a mid-afternoon bash at its Milan store on Via Montenapoleone, taking over a portion of the street with a lemonade cart, beach chairs and striped umbrellas to evoke the mood of the capsule.

Channeling old-school Italian flair and inspired by the Matt Demon-led 1999 movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” the collection includes bathing suits in recycled polyester, some bearing a shark print; breezy linen shirts, and silk polos combining pastel tones and underwater colors, sometimes in gradient.

The move aligns with Paul&Shark’s retail strategy as the brand operates several stores in tony seaside destinations including Miami, Palma de Maillorca and Marbella in Spain, Nice in France and Forte dei Marmi and Ischia in Italy, among others.

Paul&Shark’s Riviera collection. Giacomo Miglierina/Courtesy of Paul&Shark

Softening the core yachting ethos of years past, the brand’s sustainability credentials and link with the sea are being exalted via lifestyle-leaning activations.

This spring the brand tied in with Tigu Beach, a beach club located on the shores of eastern Liguria, in Riva Trigoso, a stone’s throw from Sestri Levante facing the biodiversity-rich Tigullio Gulf.