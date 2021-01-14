The Paul Frank brand is now in the hands of a Swiss licensing company.

Futurity Brands has acquired the global intellectual property rights to Paul Frank, the 25-year-old cartoon character-driven brand started in California. The IP includes more than 150 characters, including the well known “Julius the Monkey” that’s been the brand’s logo for years.

The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed. Paul Frank was previously managed by Saban Capital, a Los Angeles investment firm. The brand’s imagery is already on a line of children’s apparel and extensive accessories.

With the acquisition, Futurity said it intends to grow the licensing footprint of Paul Frank internationally. The relatively new company has operations in Zurich, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney. It wants to “take the evergreen IP back to its Southern Californian roots whilst reshaping its celebrated global appeal for the enjoyment of generations to come.”

The only other brand Futurity operates now is Piping Hot, a surf focused apparel and accessories brand based out of Australia. Founded in 1975, the company was acquired by Futurity for an undisclosed sum in 2019.