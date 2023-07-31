Paul Rosengard Becomes Senior Advisor at WHP Global

Paul Rosengard, former executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing at True Religion, has lined up a new gig as a senior adviser to WHP Global.

WHP Global owns and manages a portfolio of brands approaching $7 billion in global retail sales including Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud, Joe’s Jeans, Bonobos, Isaac Mizrahi, Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us, and has a 60 percent interest in Express. The company was ranked number 10 top global licensor by License Global.

Rosengard had been with True Religion for four years and left in March. He was succeeded in May by Jim Kushner as executive vice president, North America wholesale sales, as reported.

Earlier in Rosengard’s career he was president, North America at Anatwine, a division of Zalando SE, and before that was chief executive officer and owner of Boston Traders, and president, men’s apparel at Li & Fung USA. He has also held top posts at Perry Ellis America and Randa Accessories.

Rosengard, who couldn’t be reached for comment, reports to Effy Zinkin, chief operating officer of WHP Global.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul Rosengard to WHP Global as a senior adviser for our fashion vertical. Paul’s extensive industry knowledge and relationships will help drive growth and create opportunities for our fashion brands as we continue to expand their reach around the world,” Zinkin told WWD.

In addition to his apparel role, Rosengard is an adjunct professor and board member of Parsons School of Design, and earlier spent 16 years as an adjunct professor at Fashion Institute of Technology.