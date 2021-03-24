RACING SPIRIT: Paul & Shark has tapped Formula One racing driver Antonio Giovinazzi as its newest ambassador.

His first campaign, shot in the sportsman’s new home of Monaco, shows him going about his training day in Paul & Shark gear. It launches this week.

“Our shared Italian heritage was a great starting point, and another shared value is family: My family is my life, and Paul & Shark is a family company, something that is quite rare with brands of this scale,” said Giovinazzi, adding that he had to adjust to training and racing under COVID-19 restrictions in the last year.

“It was a great achievement for Formula One to have got us back racing. It will be another difficult season, especially in the first part of the year. I hope it will get better from the middle of the season onward, as I really want to see the spectators and fans back on the stands,” said the Alfa Romeo driver.

Paul & Shark has always looked to athletes, young and established, to promote its collections, both for their shared love of sport and loyal fan bases. Giovinazzi has more than 500,000 Instagram followers, as does Roberto Mancini, the footballer who has also been named a Paul & Shark ambassador recently.

As reported last month, Paul & Shark has teamed with hip Japanese label White Mountaineering for a fall 2021 capsule.

Combining performance materials with a slick, urban look, the all-black capsule includes a range of slim fitted outdoor garments, including jackets, vests, sweaters and T-shirts, all embellished with a digital print combining Paul & Shark and White Mountaineering’s logos.

The Giovinazzi tie-up is the latest men’s fashion move in the F1 arena. Earlier this week, Hackett said it was renewing its deal with Aston Martin, and that it will dress the F1 drivers and wider team for their days spent traveling, or in the factory.

As reported, the luxury automotive group is joining F1 after more than 60 years on the sidelines of the sport, with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

Hackett will be dressing the drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, who is the son of Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian clothing tycoon who is part-owner of Aston Martin.