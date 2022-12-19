×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Goes Big With Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

Fashion

Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

Business

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

The New York-based brand will partner with the designer as part of his &PaulSmith program.

Dylan Cao and Jin Kay of Commission.
Dylan Cao and Jin Kay of Commission. courtesy

Sir Paul Smith is continuing to doing his part to encourage the next generation of menswear designers. And Commission, a New York-based label that started out in womenswear in 2018 and expanded into men’s last year, is the latest recipient of his generosity.

The U.K.-based designer said Monday that following a meeting with the brand during a recent visit to New York, Commission was chosen “for the obvious creative synergy between the two brands as well as their potential for positive impact with Paul’s personal guidance.”

Earlier this year, Smith unveiled his &PaulSmith collaboration program, which is designed to nurture emerging talent. The program is funded by the Paul Smith Foundation and its first recipient was the London-based brand Ahluwalia, founded by Priya Ahluwalia, whose capsule collection dropped in April.

Related Galleries

On this second iteration, Smith partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to mentor and develop emerging menswear designers based in North America. The goal is to focus on traditionally underserved communities by connecting designers with commercial opportunities and key business contacts.

Sir Paul Smith

Commission was selected from the CFDA’s community of designers after an internal committee from the organization presented a shortlist of candidates to the designer.

Commission was founded by Dylan Cao and Jin Kay, first-generation immigrants from Vietnam and South Korea, respectively, with degrees from The New School’s Parsons School of Design. After they graduated, the friends worked for other fashion companies but the experience wasn’t fulfilling, so they decided to team up and launch their own label. Their womenswear took its inspiration from the wardrobes their mothers wore to work in the ’80s and ’90s, reinterpreted for today’s modern woman. The brand expanded into menswear after the Canadian menswear store Ssense requested it in 2021.

The &PaulSmith capsule collection with Commission will be released in the fall of 2023 and will be sold at the Paul Smith retail stores and on the designer’s website as well as through Ssense.

Since founding his eponymous company in 1970, Smith has grown the Paul Smith brand to include 130 shops in more than 60 countries.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Hot Summer Bags

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sir Paul Smith Selects Commission for Next Collaboration Project

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad