Paul Smith’s New Program Helps Young Talents Tackle Brand Partnership

Paul Smith is putting his brand’s rich history in the field of creative partnerships to good use with the launch of &PaulSmith.

Supported by the Paul Smith Foundation, the new program aims to connect with emerging and untapped talent rather than established brands and to provide one-on-one mentorship and guidance to young people, as well as monetary grants to help them forge a successful and rewarding career.

Smith, who has collaborated with a wide range of brands including Globe-Trotter, New Balance, Cutler and Gross, Anglepoise, Land Rover, John Lobb, Rapha and Leica across his five-decade-long career, said the program is “an exciting opportunity” for him to share “a few pearls of wisdom” with the future generation.

“I feel truly honored to be able to play a part in supporting their ambitions and development. It’s my hope that the fruits of our combined creativity will prompt undiscovered talent to pursue their passions, he added.

The British designer from Nottingham, who was recently made one of the 65 Companions of Honor to Queen Elizabeth II, founded his namesake foundation in 2014 to share his learnings with ambitious and talented individuals who are looking to start their own businesses.

Related:

Stripes, Spectacles and Special Agents: Paul Smith’s Work Outside Fashion

Paul Smith Joins Elite Ranks, Becoming Queen’s Companion of Honor