The Suite Life of Paul Smith at Brown’s Hotel

The British fashion designer has designed a suite at the London hotel.

The Paul Smith Suite at Brown's Hotel
The Paul Smith Suite at Brown's Hotel. Courtesy of Paul Smith

LONDON — The suite life of Paul Smith is now available at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair here.

The British fashion designer has created a suite at the hotel in collaboration with Rocco Forte Hotels’ director of design Olga Polizzi.

The hotel room features items from Smith’s office in his Covent Garden headquarters, including a Christopher Simon Sykes photograph of Chatsworth House library; his 1970s leather desk chair by Mario Bellini; limited-edition prints from photographer Julian Broad; blankets and cushions from Smith’s 2022 homeware collection, and a selection of art and design books.

The Paul Smith Suite at Brown's Hotel
The Paul Smith Suite at Brown’s Hotel. Courtesy of Paul Smith

“Being asked to design a space for such an iconic Mayfair institution is a great privilege — and I’ve had a great deal of fun in the process. Just like Browns does with its rooms, we design every Paul Smith shop differently to celebrate the area’s individuality, which is just one other reason the project appealed to me,” said Smith, who hopes that the items in the suite will inspire the incoming guests.

Polizzi was heavily influenced by the Paul Smith store on Albemarle Street, which is near the hotel, such as a geometric patterned Maharam headboard; banana door handles; a robot figurine made from a vintage camera, and striped fireplace tiles.

The Paul Smith Suite at Brown's Hotel
The Paul Smith Suite at Brown’s Hotel. Courtesy of Paul Smith

“It is elegant, bright and happy and has a lovely sense of fun. The sitting room is full of interest with its wall of pictures, smart sofas and flamboyant cushions. The bedroom is strikingly different, with its sense of calm and space,” Polizzi said.

Prices for the suite start at 5,500 pounds a night.

In 2022, Smith unveiled his &PaulSmith collaboration program, which is designed to nurture emerging talent. The program is funded by the Paul Smith Foundation and its first recipient was the London-based brand Ahluwalia, founded by Priya Ahluwalia, whose capsule collection dropped in April.

Commission, a New York-based label that started out in womenswear in 2018 and expanded into men’s in 2021, is the latest recipient of the program.

