Paul Stuart is celebrating the relaunch of its web site in an unusual way — one that celebrates the year of its founding, 1938, when the Internet must have seemed like science fiction.

To commemorate, the retailer will use a 1938 Packard for same-day deliveries in Manhattan from Nov. 12 to 15. Any customer who spends $1,000 or more online in that time can have the Packard deliver their products to them at home or at work.

“Paul Stuart opened its doors at 45th and Madison in 1938 and we’ve been at the same location ever since,” said Paulette Garafalo, chief executive officer. “We are excited to celebrate our longevity with this elevated delivery service while looking forward to a thriving e-commerce future from this address.”

Trevor Shimpfky, vice president of omnichannel for Paul Stuart, said the new web site is expected to offer an “improved online customer experience. It will be as easy to use on mobile as a desktop, with more content and branding moments.”

Paul Stuart was founded by Ralph Ostrove who named the store after his son, Paul Stuart Ostrove. The company remained in the family until it was sold to Mitsui & Co. Ltd., its longtime Japanese licensee, in 2013. It also operates two stores in Chicago and Washington, D.C., along with over 50 boutiques in Japan.