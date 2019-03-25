CAVALLI NO MORE: Paul Surridge on Monday morning confirmed he was leaving his role as creative director of the Roberto Cavalli brand through an Instagram post on his account. WWD was the first to report last week that an exit of the designer was imminent.

Surridge said in his post that he now wished “to focus on other projects that I put aside in order to achieve our common goals with Roberto Cavalli Group.”

The designer joined the Florence-based brand in 2017 and his first collection bowed for spring 2018. He succeeded Peter Dundas, who exited the company in October 2016.

Born in England, and a graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins, Surridge was previously creative consultant at Acne Studios, with responsibility for coordination of the men’s wear collections. Before that, he was creative director of Z Zegna from 2011 to 2014.

Earlier, Surridge was design director men at Jil Sander, reporting to then-creative director Raf Simons. This is where he met Ferraris. Surridge honed his skills at Calvin Klein and Burberry, working with Christopher Bailey from 2003 to 2007.