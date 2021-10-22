×
Paula Cademartori Designs Legwear Capsule for Oroblù

The Milan-based Brazilian designer has brought her colorful and graphic aesthetic to tights.

Oroblù by Paula Cademartori fall 2021
Oroblù by Paula Cademartori fall 2021 legwear capsule collection Courtesy of Paula Cademartori

HOT LEGS: Milan-based Brazilian accessories designer Paula Cademartori experimented with a new product category this fall: tights.

Cademartori teamed up with Italian legwear brand Oroblù on a capsule collection that includes seven styles available in several color combinations, ranging from sorbets to more wintery green and black tones.

Available at Oroblù online stores, as well as selected physical shops, the capsule combines the legwear label’s Made in Italy quality with Cademartori’s color sensibility and graphic exuberance.

Oroblù by Paula Cademartori fall 2021 legwear capsule collection
Oroblù by Paula Cademartori fall 2021 legwear capsule collection. Courtesy of Paula Cademartori

Retailing from 19.95 euros to 22.95 euros, the designs include tights embellished with a range of motifs, spanning from sensual graphic wavy lines and revisited British checks in pastels to leopard spots, geometric motifs and lace floral textures. Among others, the capsule also includes a Lurex style with a subtle sparkling effect.

“Looking at tights as a new accessory has been extremely interesting and exciting,” Cadematori said. “As an accessories designer, also delivering shoes, it was fun to look at tights as an extension of my work with footwear. And, it was also a huge honor working with Oroblù, a pioneering, leading Made in Italy company in its segment.”

Oroblù, which operates six brick-and-mortar stores, is controlled by CSP International Fashion Group, a leading company producing and distributing legwear, underwear and beachwear through a range of brands that include Luna di Seta, Perofil, Lepel, Sanpellegrino, Cagi, Well and Le Bourget. In 2020, the group reported net sales of 82.9 million euros, 57 percent of them made in France, the company’s biggest market.

Cademartori, who introduced her namesake luxury line of bags and shoes in 2011, recently developed a footwear capsule collection for Italian shoe label Scarosso.

