PAULA’S CHOICE PICKS GERMANY: Skin-care brand Paula’s Choice is en route to Germany, where it will sell its most popular products in all of Douglas’ flagship stores and through its online shop starting Sept. 6.

Twenty-one bestsellers from the brand will be available in several major German cities, including Hamburg, Munich and Berlin. These include Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Lotion Exfoliant and C15 Super Booster.

“The selection of products ensures that Douglas customers of all skin types and skin conditions can build up an individual basic routine,” Douglas said in a statement released Wednesday.

Paula’s Choice was founded in 1995 by Paula Begoun, who authored “Don’t Go to the Cosmetics Counter Without Me” and “The Complete Beauty Bible.” Begoun was an early advocate for ingredient transparency in beauty, and Paula’s Choice was among the first skin-care brands to create an ingredient dictionary.

The brand is primarily sold direct-to-consumer online, but also via Nordstrom. It recently launched with Sephora.

“Paula’s Choice is one of the first beauty brands to be offered online and has enjoyed the trust of many customers around the world for decades,” Tina Müller, chief executive officer of Douglas, said the statement. “Guided by an honest brand philosophy, Paula’s Choice offers a product portfolio based on scientifically sound, effective ingredients.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Men’s Spring 2022 Trend: Show Some Skin

“As a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer brand, we have a strong connection to our customers. By expanding further into premium retail stores, we are giving consumers the opportunity to experience our products,” said Susanne Ferguson, Paula’s Choice general manager for Europe.

“Douglas is Germany’s leading premium beauty platform and fits in perfectly with Paula’s Choice,” she continued. “By working with Douglas, we want to strengthen the brand and work on further growth in Germany.”

In mid-June, Unilever said it had signed a deal to acquire Paula’s Choice. Industry sources estimate the price tag is around $2 billion.

In a February interview in WWD, Paula’s Choice chief marketing officer Erika Kussmann said the brand was the largest DTC skin-care brand in the world, and that the line had garnered Gen Z’s attention on TikTok and Reddit.

For more, see:

Unilever Is Buying Paula’s Choice

How Content Fueled Paula’s Choice’s Expansion

Paula’s Choice Launches With Sephora