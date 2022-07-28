Paulina Porizkova Stars in La Ligne’s Summer Campaign

Paulina Porizkova has a new gig. The 57-year-old model and author is the new face of La Ligne’s summer campaign.

Breaking Thursday, the ads were photographed by Jill Greenberg at a private residence in Los Angeles. Greenberg previously shot the brand’s winter 2021 campaign featuring Amy Schumer.

The new campaign will appear on La Ligne’s website and across the brand’s social channels.

The shoot’s theme was Barbiecore meets Day in the Life. Hair was led by Gregory Russell, makeup was done by Beau Nelson, and La Ligne cofounder Meredith Melling styled the shoot. Key featured styles include the brand’s bestselling styles including the Marin sweater, the Val Sweater in hot pink and the Isabelle dress in acid.

“At La Ligne, we believe the woman makes the clothes, and not the other way around,” said Meredith Melling, the brand’s cofounder and chief brand officer. “This philosophy informs every aspect of our brand content, from our La Bande portrait series to our seasonal campaigns. We have long admired Paulina’s career as a supermodel and author, and more recently, the way she has harnessed her voice on social media to speak out about causes and issues that are important to her. She is open, honest, and real; she is smart and chic; she is playful and irreverent, and she breathes all of these qualities into our clothes.”

La Ligne, which was founded in 2016 on the universal appeal of the stripe, has been busy on several fronts. Last month, the company opened its fourth freestanding store in Greenwich, Connecticut, and will be branching into the denim category for fall, its first official product expansion. In addition to Melling, the brand’s cofounders are Molly Howard, chief executive officer, and Valerie Macaulay, chief creative officer.

Melling noted that Porizkova was a customer first having discovered La Ligne online. “Serendipitously, Jill Greenberg, who we previously worked with on our Amy Schumer campaign, is close friends with Paulina and connected us. The process was a truly organic coming together of like-minded women with loads of mutual respect and admiration,” said Melling.

Besides Porizkova and Schumer, La Ligne has featured Cleo Wade, Mindy Kaling, Maggie Rogers, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Wilde, and Savannah Smith, among others, in its campaigns.