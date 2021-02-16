A look from the Paul&Shark X White Mountaneering fall 2021 capsule

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Paul&Shark has unveiled its latest collaboration.

Following partnerships with Greg Lauren and Nick Wooster, the Italian men’s wear brand has teamed with hip Japanese label White Mountaneering for a fall 2021 capsule.

Combining performance materials with a slick, urban look, the all-black capsule includes a range of slim fitted outdoor garments, including jackets, vests, sweaters and T-shirts, all embellished with a digital print combining Paul&Shark and White Mountaneering’s logos.

The Japanese brand’s creative director, Yosuke Aizawa, who founded White Mountaneering in 2006 after cutting his teeth with Junya Watanabe, also put his touch on Paul&Shark’s signature jackets crafted from the completely waterproof Typhoon 20000 fabric, featuring a membrane with a breathable molecular structure that facilitates air circulation and natural thermoregulation.

Paul&Shark, which is a third-generation family-owned business, got its start as a yachting brand in Varese, Italy, in 1921. The brand has since expanded to a full lifestyle collection with a focus on fine knitwear and outerwear.

Most recently, through the collaboration with Wooster, Paul&Shark put sustainability in the spotlight, presenting collections where recycled wool, luxury cruelty-free Tasmanian wool, and recycled goose down were employed in tartan bombers, reflective parkas and mixed media peacoats, all worn with tailored pants with utility pockets. 

