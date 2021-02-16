HIGH PERFORMANCE: Paul&Shark has unveiled its latest collaboration.

Following partnerships with Greg Lauren and Nick Wooster, the Italian men’s wear brand has teamed with hip Japanese label White Mountaneering for a fall 2021 capsule.

Combining performance materials with a slick, urban look, the all-black capsule includes a range of slim fitted outdoor garments, including jackets, vests, sweaters and T-shirts, all embellished with a digital print combining Paul&Shark and White Mountaneering’s logos.

The Japanese brand’s creative director, Yosuke Aizawa, who founded White Mountaneering in 2006 after cutting his teeth with Junya Watanabe, also put his touch on Paul&Shark’s signature jackets crafted from the completely waterproof Typhoon 20000 fabric, featuring a membrane with a breathable molecular structure that facilitates air circulation and natural thermoregulation.