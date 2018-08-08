Flow now supports cryptocurrency payment processing through BitPay, expanding the international options on its platform.

The inclusion of BitPay, which is the most experienced company in Bitcoin and blockchain payments, gives users more options for cross-border commerce. BitPay processes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. It will join more than 60 different payment methods across 200 countries on Flow’s platform.

Flow’s platform has the ability to accommodate local market preferences. One example is China, where Flow supports UnionPay, AliPay and WeChat Pay. The three represent 85 percent of retail transactions in the Chinese market. The platform provides chargeback and fraud protection, configurability by country and integration into existing Web infrastructures.

Rob Keve, cofounder and chief executive officer of Flow, said, “BitPay represents a new era in payment technology. Its addition to our platform not only extends our footprint into emerging digital payments, but empowers retailers and brands to dramatically increase conversions by offering shoppers around the world their preferred payment method.”

Sonny Singh, chief commercial officer at BitPay, said, “As an addition to Flow’s platform, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are ideal for international e-commerce payments, making it easy to buy and sell goods from countries where traditional forms of payment are unavailable.”

For more on WWD:

Shiseido’s First-Half Net Profit More Than Doubles

Michael Kors’ Q1 Bested Wall Street Estimates

Unmade Receives $4M in Funding, Partners With Rapha