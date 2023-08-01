Peerless Gets License for Vince Tailored Clothing

Peerless Clothing has snagged another high-profile license: Vince.

Through a newly inked long-term agreement with Vince’s owner, Authentic Brands Group, Peerless will design, manufacture and distribute the brand’s men’s tailored clothing, dress shirts, neckwear and neckwear accessories across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are very pleased to announce our newest partnership with Peerless for Vince,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer of Authentic. “This partnership will introduce products that embody the brand’s essence and the functional elements that today’s consumers demand. Peerless’ expertise in tailored clothing is second to none and we look forward to expanding our relationship.”

Peerless serves as the licensee for a number of other Authentic-owned brands including Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx, Van Heusen and Shaquille O’Neal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vince to Peerless, a brand that exemplifies contemporary luxury,” said Dan Orwig, president of Peerless. “Our pledge to deliver an exceptional product at the highest standards of craftsmanship makes this partnership a natural fit. We are excited to partner once again with Authentic to help progress the brand’s long-term strategy and legacy.”

The collection will debut for fall 2024.

Authentic formed a strategic partnership with Vince Holding Group earlier this year under which it transferred the brand’s intellectual property to a newly formed Authentic subsidiary, ABG Vince, in return for $76.5 million in cash and a 25 percent membership interest in the subsidiary.