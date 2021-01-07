The winners of the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series — a thoroughbred racing event — will walk away with their victories solidified in Baccarat crystal.

Winners of the two championship races will receive trophies designed by Allison Hawkes and carved by a Meilleur Ouvrier de France into the shape of the mythical winged Pegasus from single blocks of crystal. The clear trophy, valued at $34,500, will be awarded to the winner of the Pegasus World Cup Turf while the black version, valued at $42,500, to the winner of the Pegasus World Cup.

The two trophies will be officially unveiled by Belinda Stronach and developer Craig Robins during an outdoor event in Miami’s Design District on Jan. 7. Hosted by 1/ST Racing and Baccarat, the event will also feature the premiere screening of “(W)Inner Circle,” a fashion-centric film inspired by the racing event and shot locally by photographer Alexander Saladrigas in Miami, and a performance by jazz musician Brian Newman.

The Pegasus World Cup will take place on Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Last year’s winners were Mucho Gusto, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and owned by HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled, and Zulu Alpha ridden by Tyler Gaffalione and owned by Hong Kong actor Michael Hui.

