Sixties-era model and muse Peggy Moffitt, known for her distinctive five-point Vidal Sassoon haircut, harlequin eye makeup and for her collaboration with the late L.A. designer Rudi Gernreich, is poised to become her own brand.

Sage Licensing has revealed the development of a licensing program in fashion apparel and accessories based on the famed model, who made waves when she posed in Gernreich’s topless monokini in 1964. The deal is being spearheaded by the group’s president Bruce Giuliano, who has worked with Hello Kitty and Paul Frank, among other creative properties.

A native of Los Angeles , Moffitt studied acting, which led to roles in “Blow-up” and other films, and dance, which influenced her taste in clothing and her balletic style of modeling — and caught the eye of Gernreich, known for his avant-garde, body-con style. Her late husband, photographer William Claxton, also contributed to her legacy with his iconic Sixties images of the model.

Moffitt, 79, who lives in the Hollywood Hills, has been ill in recent months, and has not appeared publicly. The new brand-licensing program coincides with her archival images and clothing being showcased in the “Rudi Gernreich: Fearless Fashion” exhibition on view at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center. Open categories for licensing include cosmetics, apparel, accessories, swimsuits and ath-leisure, footwear, lingerie and home goods.