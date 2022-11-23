×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Sephora Names New CEO: Guillaume Motte

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Accessories

Why Own a Diamond Ring When You Can Rent One?

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Avoided Striptease Disaster With Customized Tear-off Pants and Help From ‘Magic Mike’

The new Hulu series debuted on Tuesday, telling the story of the scandal and murders surrounding the famed male revue.

Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Tony (Kevin Mylrea), Bruce (Max Teboul), Danny (Daxton Bloomquist), Richie (Michael Graceffa) and CJ (Justin Wilson), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales -- “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” - Episode 101 -- Indian immigrant Somen “Steve" Banerjee spends his days working at a gas station and his nights dreaming of being the next Hugh Hefner. A chance encounter with a Playboy centerfold and her slick promoter husband sends him and his business plan in an unexpected new direction. Nick (Murray Bartlett), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales -- “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” - Episode 101 -- Indian immigrant Somen “Steve" Banerjee spends his days working at a gas station and his nights dreaming of being the next Hugh Hefner. A chance encounter with a Playboy centerfold and her slick promoter husband sends him and his business plan in an unexpected new direction. Dorothy (Nicola Peltz), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Bruce (Max Teboul), Tony (Kevin Mylrea), Danny (Daxton Bloomquist), Richie (Michael Graceffa) and CJ (Justin Wilson), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Irene (Annaleigh Ashford), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
View ALL 8 Photos

Within the first few minutes of Hulu’s new series “Welcome to Chippendales,” which debuted Tuesday, it seems like a story of the American dream.

But the story about Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani) founding the world-famous male revue quickly goes from an entrepreneurial narrative to the darker history of Chippendales, including Banerjee’s arson attempts on rivals, arranging to have business partners murdered, and racketeering.

Welcome to Chippendales -- “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” - Episode 101 -- Indian immigrant Somen “Steve" Banerjee spends his days working at a gas station and his nights dreaming of being the next Hugh Hefner. A chance encounter with a Playboy centerfold and her slick promoter husband sends him and his business plan in an unexpected new direction. Steve (Kumail Nanjiani), shown. (Photo by: Lara Solanki/Hulu)
Somen “Steve” Banerjee played by Kumail Nanjiani in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales.” HULU

Banerjee started the original Chippendales in the ‘70s in West Hollywood, a hub for gay culture in L.A., where he was inspired by go-go dancers he saw at a gay club. It later expanded to New York and other cities over the years.

Related Galleries

“’Welcome to Chippendales’ was a very research-heavy project,” said costume designer Peggy Schnitzer, who added that she found inspiration in old photography books and old films set in the ‘70s, ‘80s and early ‘90s. “The background team had so much research themselves, as they could be fitting up to 100 people a day. As I’m watching episodes, I think, ‘Wow, a lot of work.’”

Costumes seen on the dancers in the show range from the male version of the Playboy Bunny outfit — men donning white cuffs and tuxedo collars, but of course, no shirt — to cowboys in tear-away chaps.

“There is a system to tear-away pants,” said Schnitzer. “I am lucky to know Christopher Peterson, who costumed ‘Magic Mike.‘ When I booked ‘Welcome to Chippendales,’ I called him, and he guided me through fabrics that would work and wouldn’t work. Tear-away pants are so technical.”

Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Bruce (Max Teboul), Tony (Kevin Mylrea), Danny (Daxton Bloomquist), Richie (Michael Graceffa) and CJ (Justin Wilson), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
(L-R): Bruce (Max Teboul), Tony (Kevin Mylrea), Danny (Daxton Bloomquist), Richie (Michael Graceffa) and CJ (Justin Wilson) in “Welcome to Chippendales.” HULU

The dancers’ pants, which are synonymous with the iconic Chippendales striptease, were custom-made for the show, Schnitzer said. “Then you must figure out how many pieces of snap tape to design a piece with, and it’s so different for each guy.”

Many of the actors who star as the Chippendales dancers came from dance backgrounds and Broadway, where they were used to quick changes, so Schnitzer said she lucked out in that regard.

“We had a lot of time to make it look effortless, and we had so much rehearsal time to practice the tear-away shirt and pants scenes,” Schnitzer said of the show’s most challenging wardrobe pieces. “There were no real disaster situations during rehearsal when it came to practicing with those pieces, but it was definitely a nail-biting situation where we were hoping everything was going to work and go smoothly.”

Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Richie (Michael Graceffa), Denise (Juliette Lewis) and Nick (Murray Bartlett), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
(L-R): Richie, played by Michael Graceffa, Denise, played by Juliette Lewis, and Nick, played by Murray Bartlett, in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales.” HULU

Customizing the G-strings proved an easier challenge than some might expect.

“The guys were all very comfortable with their bodies, so it was just a matter of making sure everything fit well,” Schnitzer said. “We had to make sure not to use fabrics that were too thin or revealing, so it was a lot of thick stretch fabrics that were double-lined.”

Schnitzer had to develop a costume wardrobe across multiple eras, with the story starting in the late ‘70s and going through the ‘90s. Between the main cast and the club scenes requiring many extras, a single episode could see Schnitzer doing up to 80 costume fittings.

Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Irene (Annaleigh Ashford), Steve (Kumail Nanjiani) and Otis (Quentin Plair), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
(L-R): Irene (Annaleigh Ashford), Steve (Kumail Nanjiani) and Otis (Quentin Plair) in “Welcome to Chippendales.” HULU

One of the advantages she had going into the project is that she witnessed some of the history of that era and saw the club-wear looks in real-time.

“I was in New York and L.A. of clubbing age when Chippendales was on the rise,” Schnitzer said. “I started researching all the clubs I could remember to look at people and see people walking down the street. I looked at many fashion photographers and their work from that time to inform ideas of color. One of my biggest inspirations, especially for the ‘70s, was the work of fashion photographer Guy Bordin because his saturated color of greens and yellows all played into what I wanted to do with club clothes.”

For the real-life characters portrayed in the film, Schnitzer had pictures of them that she referenced to recreate their looks.

As the show continues, viewers will notice the characters’ clothes getting progressively more expensive in appearance, especially Banerjee. In real life, he had everything custom-made, from suits to ties, by the time Chippendales’ had become a national phenomenon by the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Welcome to Chippendales -- “Four Geniuses” - Episode 102 -- As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team—including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Irene (Annaleigh Ashford), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Irene (Annaleigh Ashford) in “Welcome to Chippendales.” HULU

Banerjee’s secretary Irene (Annaleigh Ashford) also elevated her style, going from subdued secretary to a color palette that included lots of black and gold, and she accessorizes with plenty of jewelry.

Schnitzer said every character has a distinct look and arc for their costumes, except for actress Juliette Lewis’ character, Denise, the company’s costume designer, who always had the nightclub-ready look. Schnitzer used a lot of jumpsuits so the character would have clothes that could function in the nightclub, but also offered versatility for working.

Welcome to Chippendales -- “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” - Episode 101 -- Indian immigrant Somen “Steve" Banerjee spends his days working at a gas station and his nights dreaming of being the next Hugh Hefner. A chance encounter with a Playboy centerfold and her slick promoter husband sends him and his business plan in an unexpected new direction. Dorothy (Nicola Peltz), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)
Dorothy (Nicola Peltz) in “Welcome to Chippendales.” HULU

Schnitzer said her favorite costume pieces were for the characters Paul Snider, a nightclub promoted and former pimp played by Dan Stevens, and Dorothy Stratten— Snider’s Playboy model wife who he murdered, played by Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“Dorothy’s clothes were so specific to a beautiful person that had such a tragic ending,” Schnitzer said. “I wanted each piece to be very noteworthy so the audience could remember her beauty. She wore a lot of my own vintage jewelry.”

“Welcome to Chippendales” is available to stream on Hulu now .

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Hot Summer Bags

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Iconic Tear-away Pants Were Invented

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad