In celebration of Black History Month, Peloton is using works by the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in its latest apparel collection.

The 13-piece Basquiat x Peloton capsule was created in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy that represents high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives. It will consist of five pieces for women, six unisex and two accessories items that feature images from Basquiat’s work. They include sports bras for $54, T-shirts for $48, long-sleeve T-shirts for $52, leggings for $82 and a sweatshirt for $72.

The featured artwork includes Cassius Clay and The Crown and was selected to represent music, athleticism and excellence, Peloton said. Once the artwork was selected, Peloton’s in-house apparel team designed the garments by creating mini capsules.

The line will be available throughout the month of February at Peloton’s studios in Manhattan in Chelsea and Greenwich Village as well as online.

Peloton has partnered with a number of different brands for capsule collections, including most recently Athleta and Hill City. Other collaborations have included Outdoor Voices, Spiritual Gangster and Beyond Yoga.