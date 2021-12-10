×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2022

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Ning Stages Show in China’s Hainan, Eyes Global Online Expansion

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dries Van Noten Has a New President

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After Premiere of ‘And Just Like That’

The highly anticipated series reboot shocked fans with its first episode.

And Just Like That Fashion Breakdown
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That." Courtesy of HBO Max

This article contains a major plot development in the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the reboot series of “Sex and the City,” on HBO Max.

Following the premiere of the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the revival series of “Sex and the City,” stock prices for Peloton have plummeted.

In the episode, called “Hello It’s Me,” the reboot kicks off with its main characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, meeting up for lunch after experiencing the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The episode lurches to a shocking conclusion with the sudden death of Carrie’s longtime partner and husband, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, after he finishes his 1,000th at-home Peloton ride. Carrie returns home from Charlotte’s daughter Lily’s piano recital to see a dying Big looking frail in the bathroom after suffering a heart attack.

Related Galleries

“And just like that, Big died,” Carrie said in the narration.

The first two episodes were available to view by Thursday, and by later that day, shares for Peloton closed down at $40.70, a drop of 11.35 percent. By Friday morning, it seemed shares continued to decrease down more than 5 percent in midmorning trading.

A Still from Sex and the City 2
A still from “Sex and the City 2.” Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

On Thursday, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, addressed the episode in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Steinbaum wrote. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death,” the statement continued. “Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event. More than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications.”

“And while 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS!” the statement concluded. “It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

When the reboot was announced this January, it was described as following the characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties.”

While many of the show’s original cast returned for the reboot, Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, is not returning.

“And Just Like That” will include a total of 10 episodes, all available to stream on HBO Max.

READ MORE HERE: 

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Nicole Ari Parker on Being the New Girl in ‘And Just Like That’

A Breakdown of the Fashion in ‘And Just Like That’

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After ‘And

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad