Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After Premiere of ‘And Just Like That’

This article contains a major plot development in the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the reboot series of “Sex and the City,” on HBO Max.

Following the premiere of the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the revival series of “Sex and the City,” stock prices for Peloton have plummeted.

In the episode, called “Hello It’s Me,” the reboot kicks off with its main characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, meeting up for lunch after experiencing the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The episode lurches to a shocking conclusion with the sudden death of Carrie’s longtime partner and husband, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, after he finishes his 1,000th at-home Peloton ride. Carrie returns home from Charlotte’s daughter Lily’s piano recital to see a dying Big looking frail in the bathroom after suffering a heart attack.

“And just like that, Big died,” Carrie said in the narration.

The first two episodes were available to view by Thursday, and by later that day, shares for Peloton closed down at $40.70, a drop of 11.35 percent. By Friday morning, it seemed shares continued to decrease down more than 5 percent in midmorning trading.

A still from “Sex and the City 2.” Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

On Thursday, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, addressed the episode in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Steinbaum wrote. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death,” the statement continued. “Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event. More than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications.”

“And while 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS!” the statement concluded. “It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

When the reboot was announced this January, it was described as following the characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties.”

While many of the show’s original cast returned for the reboot, Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, is not returning.

“And Just Like That” will include a total of 10 episodes, all available to stream on HBO Max.

READ MORE HERE:

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Nicole Ari Parker on Being the New Girl in ‘And Just Like That’

A Breakdown of the Fashion in ‘And Just Like That’