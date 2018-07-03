NEW FACE IN TOWN: Chanel’s haute couture show today will have a Latin flavor: Spanish star Penélope Cruz is due to attend the display in her new capacity as ambassador for the French fashion house.

The Oscar-winning actress will be the face of the brand’s cruise campaign, shot by Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD.

“It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him. He’s like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure,” Cruz told WWD.

Debuting in Bigas Luna’s 1992 film “Jamón Jamón,” in which she starred opposite her future husband Javier Bardem, Cruz has since worked with directors including Stephen Frears, Rob Marshall, Woody Allen and most notably, Pedro Almodóvar.

She first attended a Chanel show in 1999 and has regularly worn Lagerfeld’s creations on the red carpet, including for the Oscars and the Cannes Film Festival. In addition, Cruz wore several outfits by Chanel — including a striking black evening dress festooned with gold chains — in Almodóvar’s 2009 film “Broken Embraces.”

Cruz and her sister, Mónica, have a number of fashion collaborations under their belts, including designing collections for lingerie brand Agent Provocateur and creating a handbag for Loewe.

She joins a slew of famous faces at Chanel, whose ambassadors include Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp.