Penélope Cruz to Receive Film Honor, Calvin Klein Taps Sports Stars for Campaign

Guest of Honor: The new Biarritz International Film Festival is off to a stellar start. The fledgling film festival will welcome Penélope Cruz as the guest of honor for its very first edition, with the Oscar winner set to present a screening of her film “On the Fringe” ahead of its French premiere.

Cruz not only stars in but produced the film, which received a slew of Goya nominations — Spain’s version of the Oscars — for director Juan Diego Botto, costars Luis Tosar, Christian Checa, as well as a nod for Cruz herself.

The Chanel ambassador will also partake in a public session following the screening. The story centers on the intertwining stories of people about to lose their homes, the lawyer who tries to help them, and the toll it takes on his family. It will premiere in France on July 5.

The Biarritz International Film Festival is billing itself as the first international film competition focused on the “stories of youth.” Young itself, the film festival launched this year under the direction of founder Jérôme Pulis, former director of international communications at Christian Dior Parfums.

For the festival’s prize, all of the members of the main jury are under age 35, while a second jury is comprised of students from films schools.

The jury brings a handful of popular American stars to the surfing city, including “Daisy Jones & The Six” actress Camila Morrone, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Noah Centineo, “We Are Who We Are” actress Francesca Scorsese, daughter of legendary director Martin Scorsese.

French members of the jury include “Three Musketeers” star Lyna Khoudri, “No Time to Die” actor Dali Benssalah, and dancer and Jacquemus model Leo Walk.

Serving as president of the jury is Iranian director Saeed Roustaee. His film “Leila’s Brothers” won the International Film Critics Prize in Cannes last year.

The film festival will open today and run until Sunday in the French coastal resort town. — Rhonda Richford

Sporty Stars: Calvin Klein continues its Calvins or Nothing series with a campaign focused on globally recognized athletes at the top of their game that went live Tuesday.

Featured are Alex Morgan, American professional soccer player and Olympic gold medalist; Chloe Kelly, English professional footballer; Kenza Dali, French professional soccer player; Mana Iwabuchi, Japanese professional footballer and Olympic silver medalist, and Mary Fowler, Australian professional soccer player.

Chloe Kelly for the Calvins or Nothing campaign. Brianna Capozzi

The campaign, shot by Brianna Capozzi, highlights each woman in an intimate setting designed to reveal their confidence and sensuality. They are photographed in close-ups and full-body shots portraying their athleticism, strength and vulnerability.

The cast is dressed in essential Calvin Klein styles, including new Modern Cotton Underwear; High Rise Straight; 90s Straight, Straight, and Bootcut jeans; cropped and classic trucker jackets, and signature logo T-shirts.

Mary Fowler in the Calvins or Nothing campaign. Brianna Capozzi

In March, the company unveiled a Calvins or Nothing campaign that featured a cast of global stars such as Jennie Kim of Blackpink, Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

This new campaign will appear across paid media, including digital and out-of-home locations around the world, as well as Calvin Klein’s owned social channels and e-commerce sites. — Lisa Lockwood

Alex Morgan in the Calvins or Nothing campaign. Brianna Capozzi

Pay Day: Under Armour Inc. has a lot riding on Stephanie Linnartz’s Protect This House 3 plan to reinvigorate the company — and so does the newly appointed president and chief executive officer.

Linnartz, a former Marriott executive who moved into the corner office in late February, received stock awards valued at $11 million, as well as a total salary of $125,000 and a bonus of $175,000 for the fiscal year ended March 31.

Stock awards, even unvested awards, are valued as of the grant date in corporate Proxy statements — so how much of the value in those stock awards Linnartz ever sees will depend on just how well Under Armour’s stock performs.

Shares of the company’s shares rose 1.5 percent to $6.74 on Tuesday, but the stock is still well below its 52-week high of $11.41, set in February.

When Linnartz laid out her plan to Wall Street in May, she was clear-eyed about the challenges, but — of course — bullish on the opportunity.

“I very much recognize the time for action is now,” the CEO told analysts. “We need to deliver. And that’s what I’m holding myself and the team accountable to. So it’s not always the most glamorous part, but it is the tactical things that have you pull off a strategy at the end of the day. Focus, execution and accountability.”

The Protect This House 3 plan, which borrows its name from one of the company’s best known tag lines, has Under Armour continuing on with some recent themes — like adding in more high-end goods to the North American assortment — but with more focus.

“When I got here, there was a long, long list of projects and efforts that the company was trying to tackle,” Linnartz said. “What we’ve done is we’ve really narrowed down the list of projects and efforts for the next three years so we can be laser focused.”

Founder Kevin Plank, who now serves as executive chairman and brand chief, logged total pay of $3 million last year, including a salary of $501,923, incentive pay of $486,750 and stock awards valued at $2 million.

Plank owns 52.8 million shares of Under Armour across three classes and controls 64.7 percent of the voting rights at the company. — Evan Clark