Penélope Cruz Shimmers in Floral-embellished Chanel Dress for ‘On the Fringe’ Premiere at San Sebastian International Film Festival

Penélope Cruz arrived on the red carpet for the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain wearing a Chanel dress on Friday for the premiere of her film “On the Fringe.”

The ensemble featured sequined floral appliqués and a low neckline. The actress coordinated with a pair of black strappy open-toed sandals and an envelope clutch. For jewelry, Cruz opted for a diamond ring on her left hand and a pair of diamond bow earrings.

Penélope Cruz arrives at screening of “On the Fringe” at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2022. Europa Press via Getty Images

Cruz kept it simple with a natural makeup look, including a soft lip and subtle hint of blush.

It’s no surprise Cruz looked to Chanel as she has been an ambassador for the brand since 2018. The Oscar winner chose Chanel for other appearances throughout this year, including the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her movie “Official Competition.” During the Festival’s dinner, which was hosted by Chanel, she wore a pink silk jacquard dress. Earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, she wore a Chanel couture gown to promote her movie “L’Immensita.”

Penélope Cruz, Luis Tosar, Juan Diego Botto attend the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Sept. 16, 2022. MEGA

The 70th annual San Sebastian International Film Festival will take place Friday to Sept. 24 with screenings of 193 titles ranging from feature-length to short films. The festival was founded in 1953.