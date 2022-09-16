×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Penélope Cruz Shimmers in Floral-embellished Chanel Dress for ‘On the Fringe’ Premiere at San Sebastian International Film Festival

The actress is promoting her new Spanish-Belgian thriller film "On the Fringe."

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 16:
Penélope Cruz attends the "On the Fringe" premiere during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Sept. 16, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. Getty Images

Penélope Cruz arrived on the red carpet for the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain wearing a Chanel dress on Friday for the premiere of her film “On the Fringe.”

The ensemble featured sequined floral appliqués and a low neckline. The actress coordinated with a pair of black strappy open-toed sandals and an envelope clutch. For jewelry, Cruz opted for a diamond ring on her left hand and a pair of diamond bow earrings.

Penélope Cruz arrives at screening of “On the Fringe” at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2022. Europa Press via Getty Images

Cruz kept it simple with a natural makeup look, including a soft lip and subtle hint of blush.

Related Galleries

It’s no surprise Cruz looked to Chanel as she has been an ambassador for the brand since 2018. The Oscar winner chose Chanel for other appearances throughout this year, including the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her movie “Official Competition.” During the Festival’s dinner, which was hosted by Chanel, she wore a pink silk jacquard dress. Earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, she wore a Chanel couture gown to promote her movie “L’Immensita.”

Penélope Cruz, Luis Tosar, Juan Diego Botto attend the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Sept. 16, 2022. MEGA

The 70th annual San Sebastian International Film Festival will take place Friday to Sept. 24 with screenings of 193 titles ranging from feature-length to short films. The festival was founded in 1953.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Hot Summer Bags

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Penélope Cruz Wears Embellished Chanel Dress

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad