Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Penélope Cruz not surprisingly looked to Chanel at the 2022 Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner.

On Monday, the actress attended the 15th annual dinner at the Tribeca Festival, which was hosted by Chanel. She wore a pink silk jacquard dress by the French luxury fashion house from its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with a bag, jewelry and shoes also by Chanel.

Among those who also attended included Lucy Boynton, Christy Turlington, Evan Mock, Grace Gummer, Lily Allen and Sadie Sink, all of whom also donned the Chanel.

The evening was to honor the artists who contributed original artwork to the annual film festival’s award-winning filmmakers such as Gary Simmons, Deborah Roberts, Nicoletta Darita de la Brown, February James, Ming Smith, Leilah Babirye, Ouattara Watts, Hank Willis Thomas, Nina Chanel Abney and Wardell Milan. This year’s event, which was hosted at the famed restaurant Balthazar in New York City, was curated by Racquel Chevremont.

Penélope Cruz at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar. Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Last week, Chanel also hosted a luncheon at The Odeon to celebrate the festival’s Through Her Lens Program, which honors and supports rising female filmmakers in the industry.

Cruz has been an ambassador for the French label since 2018, frequently wearing its creations to movie premieres, awards shows and other high-scale events.

Throughout her decades-long career in Hollywood, the actress has also been heavily involved in the fashion world, modeling for Mango, L’Oréal and Ralph Lauren.

