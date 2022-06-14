×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

The actress, among many other A-list stars, attended the annual Tribeca Artists Dinner, hosted by Chanel.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE
Clara McGregor
Cazzie David
Kyra Sedgwick
Amandla Stenberg
View ALL 37 Photos

Penélope Cruz not surprisingly looked to Chanel at the 2022 Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner.

On Monday, the actress attended the 15th annual dinner at the Tribeca Festival, which was hosted by Chanel. She wore a pink silk jacquard dress by the French luxury fashion house from its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with a bag, jewelry and shoes also by Chanel.

Among those who also attended included Lucy Boynton, Christy Turlington, Evan Mock, Grace Gummer, Lily Allen and Sadie Sink, all of whom also donned the Chanel.

RELATED: See More Stars at the Chanel Tribeca Festival

The evening was to honor the artists who contributed original artwork to the annual film festival’s award-winning filmmakers such as Gary Simmons, Deborah Roberts, Nicoletta Darita de la Brown, February James, Ming Smith, Leilah Babirye, Ouattara Watts, Hank Willis Thomas, Nina Chanel Abney and Wardell Milan. This year’s event, which was hosted at the famed restaurant Balthazar in New York City, was curated by Racquel Chevremont.

Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar. Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Last week, Chanel also hosted a luncheon at The Odeon to celebrate the festival’s Through Her Lens Program, which honors and supports rising female filmmakers in the industry.

Cruz has been an ambassador for the French label since 2018, frequently wearing its creations to movie premieres, awards shows and other high-scale events.

Throughout her decades-long career in Hollywood, the actress has also been heavily involved in the fashion world, modeling for Mango, L’Oréal and Ralph Lauren.

READ MORE HERE:

Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Area at Tribeca Festival

Lucy Boynton, Zosia Mamet Attend Chanel Tribeca 2022 Luncheon

Chanel and Tribeca Announce Seventh Edition of Through Her Lens Women’s Filmmaker Program

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Hot Summer Bags

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad