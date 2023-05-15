The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds, Curated by Personal Shopper Gab Waller

Guests of The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel can now purchase rare and in-demand fashion finds on-site — primarily new and vintage luxury handbags curated by personal shopper Gab Waller.

Via a partnership with online consignment shop Fashionphile, a selection of 10 items will be on display and available at all times.

“As items do sell, I will replenish it as the partnership is from mid-May to the end of July,” said Waller, who’s originally from Australia and is now based in Los Angeles.

“For me, I’m really focusing on pieces that very much represent exactly what my brand is about, which is hard-to-find, sold-out pieces,” she said.

Priced between $1,500 and $10,000, brands showcased include Chanel, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior and Valentino. Hotel guests will have direct access to Waller during their stay. And purchases are able to be made directly via QR codes at the hotel and the Fashionphile website.

“We’re always looking at unique ways to partner with either art, fashion, beauty, because it really speaks to our guests,” said hotel manager Rebecca Goldberg. “And so, Gab Waller felt like a really good fit. We share a lot of the same audience.…It’s sort of an extension of concierge. ‘What else can I get access to just by way of staying here?’”

“People love buying something that they found on an occasion that they didn’t expect.…People are coming from, whether it’s the U.S., Texas, Santa Barbara, New York, or Europe, Middle East, so many times when I meet women who are staying here, I say ‘What are your plans?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, we came here to shop.’ Our guests are asking for it. So, if we can give them the opportunity to do that within the hotel, I think it just makes it so much more meaningful,” Goldberg said.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel is working on offering more curated and unexpected guest experiences.

“Right now, we’re looking at transforming our mini bars into beauty bars,” said Goldberg.