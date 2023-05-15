×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds, Curated by Personal Shopper Gab Waller

The partnership runs through July 31.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills x Fashionphile.
A selection of the handbags were on display at a tea party hosted by The Peninsula Beverly Hills on Friday to toast the partnership. Courtesy of The Peninsula Beverly Hills/Vanessa Tierney

Guests of The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel can now purchase rare and in-demand fashion finds on-site — primarily new and vintage luxury handbags curated by personal shopper Gab Waller.

Via a partnership with online consignment shop Fashionphile, a selection of 10 items will be on display and available at all times.   

“As items do sell, I will replenish it as the partnership is from mid-May to the end of July,” said Waller, who’s originally from Australia and is now based in Los Angeles.

“For me, I’m really focusing on pieces that very much represent exactly what my brand is about, which is hard-to-find, sold-out pieces,” she said.

Related Galleries

Priced between $1,500 and $10,000, brands showcased include Chanel, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior and Valentino. Hotel guests will have direct access to Waller during their stay. And purchases are able to be made directly via QR codes at the hotel and the Fashionphile website.

“We’re always looking at unique ways to partner with either art, fashion, beauty, because it really speaks to our guests,” said hotel manager Rebecca Goldberg. “And so, Gab Waller felt like a really good fit. We share a lot of the same audience.…It’s sort of an extension of concierge. ‘What else can I get access to just by way of staying here?’”

“People love buying something that they found on an occasion that they didn’t expect.…People are coming from, whether it’s the U.S., Texas, Santa Barbara, New York, or Europe, Middle East, so many times when I meet women who are staying here, I say ‘What are your plans?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, we came here to shop.’ Our guests are asking for it. So, if we can give them the opportunity to do that within the hotel, I think it just makes it so much more meaningful,” Goldberg said.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel is working on offering more curated and unexpected guest experiences.

“Right now, we’re looking at transforming our mini bars into beauty bars,” said Goldberg.

Gab Waller Courtesy of The Peninsula Beverly Hills/Vanessa Tierney
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Hot Summer Bags

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Rare Fashion Finds

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad