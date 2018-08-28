PARIS — Pentland Group has named footwear guru Marc Hare product director for Lacoste Footwear, effective Sept. 10.

In January, London-based Pentland Group signed a joined venture with Lacoste for footwear, as the longtime global licensee for the category.

Hare, who launched his eponymous streetwear-inspired sneaker brand in 2008, and has reportedly worked as a consultant to brands including Adidas, Nike and Dr. Martens, will lead the new Mainline and Future Concepts product teams. He will work alongside Gianni Georgiades, chief executive officer of the Lacoste joint venture, JV. “I’m looking forward to watching the team push the boundaries into a new domain of innovation and excitement under Marc’s direction,” Georgiades said.

Hare, who in a statement described René Lacoste’s life story as “one of the greatest stories of 20th-century sports,” referred to sneakers as a “global language and culture that seemingly cannot be contained.”

According to the joint venture agreement, Pentland will oversee the creation and production of the brand’s footwear lines as well as distribution in Britain. Lacoste will handle distribution in its main territories.

With annual sales of $3 billion across 190 countries, Pentland Brands — a third-generation, family-owned business — counts Berghaus Canterbury of New Zealand, Speedo, Boxfresh, Ellesse, Kangaroos, Mitre and Red or Dead in its portfolio, and is the global licensee for Ted Baker footwear and the U.K. licensee for Kickers, according to the firm’s web site.

The group also has stakes in companies including Hunter Boots, Butterfly Twists, Heidi Klein and Tracksmith, and is the majority owner of JD Sports Fashion Ltd., which operates more than 800 sports, fashion and outdoor stores across Europe.