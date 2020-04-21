People Magazine is marking a first with its 30th anniversary “Beautiful Issue.”

The magazine has tapped Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and her granddaughter Rani Rose for the cover of the issue, marking the first time the three generations appear on a magazine cover together. This is also the first time People has featured three generations of a family on the special issue’s cover.

“The palpable joy of seeing this trio together made them the perfect choice for the 30th anniversary of our ‘Beautiful Issue,’” said People editor in chief Dan Wakeford. “These women illustrate what is important to us right now: positivity, kindness, laughter and family.”

The cover was photographed in early February in Los Angeles prior to the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak. The family has since begun separately self-isolating, with Hawn quarantining with her longtime partner Kurt Russell and Hudson with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her sons Ryder and Bing in Los Angeles.

In the issue, Hawn and Hudson talk about parenting, relationships and their close bond.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” Hudson said in the issue. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader and it just made me think about Rani going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

The issue also includes first-person essays from actresses Chrissy Metz, Taraji P. Henson and Sandra Oh, who write about dealing with times of uncertainty.

Past cover subjects for People’s ‘Beautiful Issue” include Jennifer Garner, Pink, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé, among others.

