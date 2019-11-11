The 45th annual People’s Choice Awards held Sunday in Los Angeles is one of the first awards shows of the season, with fan-voted awards going to celebrities across music, film and television.

The red carpet brought together a number of big names, including Gwen Stefani, who fittingly wore a custom Vera Wang bridal inspired gown that read “fashion icon” to accept the second Fashion Icon Award. Stefani was presented the award by close friend and designer Jeremy Scott.

Iris van Herpen was the go-to designer for a number of celebrities on the red carpet, including “Euphoria” actress Storm Reid, who wore a sculptural blue dress from the designer’s spring 2019 couture collection, and singer Kelly Rowland, who wore a three-dimensional gown from the fall 2019 couture collection.

