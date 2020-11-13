Virtual awards season is continuing, now with the E People’s Choice Awards 2020.

The fan-chosen awards show hosted on Nov. 15 honors the year’s biggest movies, TV shows, music, fashion and pop culture icons. Categories range from the traditional, such as Movie of 2020, Comedy Show of 2020 and Song of 2020, and newer, pop culture-inspired categories like Social Star of 2020, Beauty Influencer of 2020 and Animal Star of 2020.

Here, WWD breaks down the details for the 2020 E People’s Choice Awards. Read on for more.

When are the E People’s Choice Awards 2020?

The E People’s Choice Awards 2020 will take place on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. EST at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The awards show will be broadcast on the E network.

Who is hosting the awards show?

Demi Lovato is slated to host the E People’s Choice Awards 2020.

Who is nominated for the E People’s Choice Awards 2020?

This year’s awards show includes 44 categories across movies, TV shows, music, fashion and pop culture.

Nominees for Movie of 2020 include “Bad Boys for Life,” “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey,” “Extraction,” “Hamilton,” “Project Power,” “The Invisible Man,” “The Old Guard” and “Trolls World Tour.” TV Show of 2020 nominees went to “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Outer Banks,” “The Bachelor,” “The Last Dance,” “The Masked Singer,” “This Is Us” and “Tiger King.”

Song of 2020 nominations went to Dua Lipa for “Break My Heart,” BTS for “Dynamite,” Justin Bieber for “Intentions,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for “Rain On Me,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for “Rockstar,” Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage,” Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for “Stuck With U” and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP.”

This year’s awards includes pop culture-themed categories, such as Social Star of 2020 with nominations going to Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, David Dobrik, Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Loren Gray, Jojo Siwa and Liza Koshy.

Who is performing at the E People’s Choice Awards 2020?

Chloe x Halle and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform during the awards ceremony.

Are there any honorary awards?

The E People’s Choice Awards are giving out several honorary awards this year. Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the People’s Icon Award, making her the third recipient of the award.

Actress and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross will receive the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award for her “trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style,” according to the network.

Tyler Perry will also receive the People’s Champion Award, which recognizes the actor, director and producer for his “trailblazing work in entertainment, unwavering commitment to support multiple charitable organizations and his inspiring empathy and progress for humankind.”

How are the awards decided?

As the name suggests, fans vote for each awards category at the E People’s Choice Awards 2020. Voting ended on Oct. 23.

Who is presenting at the E People’s Choice Awards 2020?

A slew of celebrities have been tapped to present during the awards ceremony, including Tiffany Haddish, Armie Hammer, Machine Gun Kelly, Addison Rae, Jameela Jamil, Sofia Carson, Bebe Rexha, Alison Brie and Tyler, the Creator.

Will there be a red carpet pre-show?

E is holding a red-carpet preshow hosted by Giuliana Rancic starting at 7 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the E People’s Choice Awards 2020?

The E People’s Choice Awards 2020 will be broadcast on the E! network, as well as on Bravo, SYFY and the USA Network.

The awards show can also be streamed via services like Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

