Legacy eyewear brand Persol is opening its first New York store this week.

The brand, founded in 1917, has set down roots in NoLIta — choosing a small storefront at 253 Elizabeth Street. This adds to two recent openings for the label — one in Milan’s Brera district and the other on Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive.

The store will offer on-site engraving, customization and optical services. A limited-edition version of its 649 model will be exclusively available at the NoLIta location.

Rocco Basilico, the general manager for Ray-Ban’s North American retail division (which oversees Persol retail operations), said of the opening: “We’re excited to announce the opening of our first New York Persol boutique and our third location globally…This boutique is reminiscent of the brand’s European roots and offers our clientele an elevated shopping experience matched with neighborhood culture. For tourists, it’s the perfect way to insert themselves into a community and become a local while traveling.”