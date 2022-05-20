×
Friday's Digital Daily: May 20, 2022

Personality Sean Stewart Launches L.A.-inspired Dirty Weekend

The son of rocker Sir Rod Stewart established the line to create a lifestyle around music, fashion, art and 1990s nostalgia.

Dirty Weekend
Dirty Weekend Courtesy Photo

New Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Dirty Weekend launches this weekend exclusively online.

Sean Stewart, television personality, actor, model, entrepreneur and son of rocker Sir Rod Stewart, established Dirty Weekend with many inspirations including hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll, Los Angeles surf culture, ’90s fashion and street art. Stewart said he saw a gap in the market for California-inspired streetwear rooted in music.

The streetwear and summer collections include apparel and accessories, including T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants with the brand name and motifs such as fake phone numbers, collegiate insignias, graphic artworks and accessories like trucker caps and beanies. Prices range from $19 to $119.

“I wanted to create a lifestyle brand of highly curated, understated, fashionable and exclusive go-to items for consumers to wear while enjoying their ‘dirty weekend’,” said Stewart. “My goal is to make Dirty Weekend an approachable and affordable wardrobe staple for everyone to enjoy and give back to the community. Dirty Weekend supports local businesses.”

In addition to the apparel, Dirty Weekend will offer a travel essentials collection crafted in Italian leather. Dirty Weekend will launch new products every Friday on its website.

