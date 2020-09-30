Founded by brother and sister duo Stefano and Raffaella Raffo, Capittana is a Peruvian swimwear brand bringing sustainability and handmade craft into harmony in its collections.

The now-established brand began as a passion project, with Raffaella Raffo designing bikinis for herself, friends and family because she couldn’t find swimwear she loved in the Peruvian marketplace. Her homemade designs sold out in days, which led to the duo transforming her hobby into a business. In 2014, the pair founded Capittana in Lima, Peru.

Since its inception, each product has been designed to represent sustainability and female empowerment, its name “Capittana” stands for “Female Captain,” which represents a “strong, confident and independent woman who lives life with passion,” the brand said. Fabrics — Lycra and crochet — are produced ethically, in a factory that recycles its water, uses solar panels and has tree plantations to neutralize its carbon output. Additionally, each garment is handcrafted by single mothers and at-risk women in Lima. The aim for the brand is to empower these women by offering a safe, optimistic working environment and stable income.

Ranging from $169 to $199, each suit — with silhouettes spanning bikinis to maillots — plays to Capittana’s feminine, romantic spirit through playful prints and bespoke crochet details, which nod to the brand’s Peruvian heritage. Artisanal charms, like tassels, embroidery and wooden details also add to the aesthetic.

“This brings a more homemade look to bohemian, chic designs,” the Raffo siblings said.