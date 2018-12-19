PRIZE MOMENT: PETA France on Wednesday revealed the winners of the third edition of its PETA Vegan Fashion Prize, which covers a range of categories.

The Biggest Luxury Fashion Moment went to Versace, Burberry, Maison Margiela, Diane von Furstenberg and Jean Paul Gaultier for going fur free, even if Gaultier is yet to officially confirm his position. The Biggest High-Street Fashion Moment went to more than 300 brands that ditched using mohair including Lacoste, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse Tam Tam and Promod.

“The vegan lifestyle is booming, and consumers are turning their attention to products that fit with their ecological principles and respect for animals,” said Mathilde Dorebessan, corporate communications officer for PETA France. “Designers today are adopting materials that do not involve cruelty and the days of brands that continue to treat animals as textile products are numbered.”

This year’s Innovation Award went to Ecopel for its fake-fur developed from recycled plastic bottles. Galeries Lafayette’s footwear line Studio Céleste was named Best Vegan Shoe Collection.

Asos was crowned Most Progressive Retailer for having banned collections containing cashmere, silk, duvet, feathers and mohair across its platform.

Other winners included Ashoka Paris for the vegan bag category, Magnethik for Best Wool-Free Coats, and Napapijri for Best Cruelty-Free Parkas.

Helsinki Fashion Week received a nod for the most-progressive fashion event based on its decision to ban leather starting 2019. There was even a vegan watch category, where Votch took the award.