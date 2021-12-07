×
Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Under Pressure: Activist Shareholder Calls for Kohl’s Restructuring

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Pete Davidson Takes Over Calvin Klein’s Instagram

The “Saturday Night Live” star and musician Machine Gun Kelly appeared in an Instagram Live Monday night showing off their Calvin Klein briefs.

Pete Davidson at an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. AP

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian appears to have taken over the Calvin Klein Instagram as of Monday, with the brand’s account changing its main photo to one of Davidson wearing a Calvin Klein baseball cap and its bio to “Pete here.”

The account then posted a mirror selfie of Davidson wearing a Calvin Klein T-shirt with the caption “I got Instagram.” On the post, musician Machine Gun Kelly, who is close friends with Davidson, wrote the comment: “are you gonna post us in our undies.”

Machine Gun Kelly later joined Davidson for an Instagram Live on Calvin Klein’s account later in the evening, where they jokingly put on a risqué photoshoot of themselves in their Calvin Klein briefs while sitting on a white couch. This included Machine Gun Kelly pouring a bowl of popcorn over Davidson as he kneeled on the couch.

It is unclear if Davidson’s Instagram takeover is part of an upcoming campaign or ambassadorship with Calvin Klein. Representatives from the brand declined to share further details about Davidson’s involvement with the brand at press time.

While this is Davidson’s first time working with Calvin Klein, he is no stranger to working with fashion brands. He most recently was tapped by Rowing Blazers, where he modeled in the brand’s fall 2021 campaign alongside fellow comedian Ziwe, and he was tapped by Moose Knuckles, where he appeared in the fall ad campaign with Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah.

The comedian has increasingly been in the headlines lately for his reported romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian West after the latter hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in October where the two shared a kiss during a sketch.

Zendaya Gives a Nod to ‘Spider-Man’ at London Premiere 

Bella Hadid Joins Victoria’s Secret’s VS Collective 

Sadie Sink Talks ‘Stranger Things’ Season Four at Kate Spade Presentation 

