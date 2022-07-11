Pete Davidson Fuels Manscaped’s Comedic Innuendo in Debut as Ambassador

Pete Davidson is lending his comedic skills to Manscaped.

The comedian announced on Monday that he is the new brand ambassador and shareholder at the men’s grooming company, signing on for a multiyear partnership. Davidson kicked off the partnership starring in Manscaped’s new campaign talking about using the brand’s hair trimming tools.

Pete Davidson for Manscaped Courtesy of Manscaped

“Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped. Both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values,” said Paul Tran, founder and chief executive officer of Manscaped, in a statement. “One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans. We’re so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion.”

This is Davidson’s latest ad campaign in the fashion and beauty spaces. This spring, Davidson starred in H&M’s menswear ads and did a social media takeover for Calvin Klein. Last year, the comedian starred in campaigns for Moose Knuckles and Rowing Blazers.

Davidson’s Manscaped campaign comes a few months after the comedian finished his tenure as a castmate on “Saturday Night Live” after eight seasons.