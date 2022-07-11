×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: July 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Fall 2022

Men's

Opening Ceremony Taps Luar for Capsule Tied to 20th Anniversary

Fashion

Diesel’s Spring 2023 Show to Be Open to the Public

Pete Davidson Fuels Manscaped’s Comedic Innuendo in Debut as Ambassador

The comedian is signing on as a brand ambassador and shareholder in the multiyear partnership.

Pete Davidson Stars in Manscaped Campaign
Pete Davidson for Manscaped Courtesy of Manscaped

Pete Davidson is lending his comedic skills to Manscaped.

The comedian announced on Monday that he is the new brand ambassador and shareholder at the men’s grooming company, signing on for a multiyear partnership. Davidson kicked off the partnership starring in Manscaped’s new campaign talking about using the brand’s hair trimming tools.

Pete Davidson Stars in Manscaped Campaign
Pete Davidson for Manscaped Courtesy of Manscaped

“Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped. Both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values,” said Paul Tran, founder and chief executive officer of Manscaped, in a statement. “One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans. We’re so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion.”

This is Davidson’s latest ad campaign in the fashion and beauty spaces. This spring, Davidson starred in H&M’s menswear ads and did a social media takeover for Calvin Klein. Last year, the comedian starred in campaigns for Moose Knuckles and Rowing Blazers.

Davidson’s Manscaped campaign comes a few months after the comedian finished his tenure as a castmate on “Saturday Night Live” after eight seasons.

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Hot Summer Bags

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pete Davidson Debuts as Manscaped's Newest

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad