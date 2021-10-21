Pete Davidson, Ziwe Star in Rowing Blazers Fall 2021 Campaign

Pete Davidson and Ziwe are injecting a dose of fun and humor to Rowing Blazers’ fall 2021 campaign, which releases today.

The two comedians appear in the campaign modeling pieces from the collection in side-by-side photos taken against colorful backdrops.

Rowing Blazers fall 2021 collection follows the brand’s ethos of combining tradition with fun and humor. The brand’s founder, Jack Carlson, chose the two comedians to further that message through the campaign.

“I think sometimes people hear the word ‘classics’ and they think ‘stuffy.’ They hear ‘preppy’ and they think of something elitist and cringeworthy,” he said in a statement. “These concepts have been hijacked and given a bad name. They’re supposed to be about bright colors and beautiful fabrics, but more importantly: having fun, being yourself and flipping the bird to anyone who takes themselves too seriously.”

The fall 2021 collection includes many traditional styles updated with graphic prints and bright colors, including a plum-colored corduroy jacket and matching trousers, a brown patchwork blazer, a modern tartan-print suit and sweaters inspired by a deck of cards. The collection also includes sweaters made in collaboration with English brand Gyles & George: a red piano key sweater and a black sweater with an oversize heart.

With the collection, Rowing Blazers is also teasing its second collaboration with the NBA by offering a blue and orange rugby shirt inspired by the New York Knicks.

Rowing Blazers’ fall 2021 collection is available on the brand’s website and ranges in price from $40 to $950.

